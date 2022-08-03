Taz declares ‘Team Taz is dead’

It was a pretty nice run.

Taz brought his brand to AEW, resurrecting the team and the FTW title from ECW. It had it’s ups and downs, but we got to hear some great promos from the man William Regal calls Mr. Maniac. It helped get Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Taz’s son HOOK over with a new generation of fans.

But after last Wednesday when HOOK defeated Starks for the FTW belt and Hobbs turned on his tag partner with a brutal assault, Taz decided it’s time to pull the plug on his creation.

Team Taz is officially dead #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/77rGak8He0 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 4, 2022

He made that announcement on the Aug. 3 Dynamite right before Powerhouse demolished a local talent-type named Ren Jones. It was the right time to wash his hands of his former charges’ business, because that was followed by a questionable decision by Starks. Absolute sprinted to the ring to get some revenge, but all he got was his spin put on the pine.

Taz will probably stay involved with HOOK’s career while calling AEW action as a color commentator, but Hobbs & Stark are on their own.

Now somebody get us an “In Memoriam” video on Team Taz.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.