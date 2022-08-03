Adam Cole kicks The Young Bucks out of Undisputed Elite

Last week, AEW announced they’ll be introducing a Trios championship, and a tournament to determine the first titleholders that will culminate at All Out next month.

The Young Bucks figured to be favorites to win the new belts, but who would be their third? Tony Khan allegedly held off introducing the new titles hoping Kenny Omega would be back in time to win them with Matt & Nick Jackson. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, and both on television and Being The Elite, a reunion with Hangman Page has been teased.

It looks like that’s the direction after Adam Cole returned to AEW on the Aug. 3 Dynamite, along with the Bucks and their Undisputed Elite teammates Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish. Cole spoke about loyalty while revealing he’s still not cleared to compete (he’s been dealing with a shoulder injury and a concussion he suffered at Forbidden Door). He also said O’Reilly’s not cleared. But Matt & Nick won’t be teaming with Fish in the tournament... because they’ve been disloyal, and won’t be cleared either after KOR & Fish are done with them!

What just happened between Adam Cole, #reDRagon and the Young Bucks?! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/mD31m86Dfp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

The beatdown was on, but a cowboy came to rescue. An anxious millennial cowboy, that is. Hangman chased off Cole & his boys. We didn’t get a full blown reunion of the Hung Bucks just yet, but it looks like we’re close...

Those birthday wishes paid off #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/04pGzPf5ID — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 4, 2022

Doctors willing, we may have just seen a preview of the Trios tournament finals. Thoughts?

