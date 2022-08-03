CM Punk would have turned heel by now if it wasn’t for you dang fans

Kind of hard to believe, but we’re coming up on the one year anniversary of CM Punk’s return to pro wrestling.

When he debuted for AEW at The First Dance last August, it was clear there was no choice but to go along with the ecstatic, welcoming reception Punk was getting from audiences. But most of us figured it was only a matter of time before the guy who choked Raven out with a chain in Ring of Honor, or dumped Paul Bearer’s ashes on the ramp in WWE, re-emerged.

But even though there were opportunities — especially during his feuds with MJF and Hangman Page — Punk has remained a babyface. He explained why in an interview with ScreenRant:

“I think I have a currency with the audience just having been around for so long, coming from the Indies, going to the old WWF, and you know being around the block. Leaving, coming back after seven years, there’s a connection that I have. “I don’t necessarily enjoy being a good guy. I feel like it’s hard work. It’s a lot easier to get people to dislike you. But I feel you’d be it would be wasteful to, as I said, just discard this currency that I have with the audience because it is, I feel, a special connection. “You know, they’re chanting my name for seven years. I came back. They’re still stoked about it. So I feel like every time I’m in the ring is special to me and I don’t want to squander that, and I feel like it’s just a giant party with a bunch of your friends, you know? I just want to have a good time with them.”

It’s great that good guy Punk just wants to hang out with us, because it’s hard to imagine another opportunity will come along any time soon. When he returns from the broken foot he suffered just days after becoming AEW champion, crowds will greet him with pops that are as loud as ever.

Unless of course, that’s just what the snake wants us to think...