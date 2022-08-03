AEW Rewind: Hangman Page tease for joining Young Bucks trio, Taz proud of Hook, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

We’ll start with Being the Elite this week, because there are seeds being planted for Hangman Page to join the Young Bucks for the AEW Trios Championship tournament.

“Trios” - Being The Elite, Ep. 317 opened with Adam Cole firing up Dynamite on his laptop to watch the Young Bucks promo segment about the new AEW Trios Championship and running into Hangman Page. Cole didn’t have much of a reaction, but he did seem to notice the ice thawing between the Bucks and Hangman. That BTE scene might be a catalyst for Cole choosing to align with Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly instead of the Bucks for the tournament.

BTE closed with Dark Order’s birthday celebration for Hangman. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and 10 were drunk on whiskey having goofy fun. Hangman seemed bored and sleepy. When talk turned to the Dark Order not believing they could win the trios tournament, Hangman delivered a pep talk to encourage them. They have the ability to win whether facing the Jericho Appreciation Society, the factory workers, or the Young Bucks and whoever... Hangman was clearly thinking of himself as the Bucks’ partner.

The rest of BTE episode featured:

The Bucks returning from vacations in Hawaii and Las Vegas. They weren’t ready to wrestle and had no reason to be on TV.

Pretty Peter Avalon debuted a music video for the song, “Hottest Boy in AEW.” Avalon strut his stuff in a sexy hotel suite. Pinkies out and touch tips. The Wingmen are here, so move your hips. Fans of Avalon will enjoy this one.

Matt Hardy continued his goal to pay penance. Jose The Assistant came to collect. Eveen though Hardy realized he didn’t actually take money or cause physical harm to Jose, he still offered a handshake to squash any beef. Jose accepted, then Hardy kicked him in the cojones.

Bucks slow motion pose session.

Highlights of Ryan Nemeth on Dark then over the red carpet premiere for They/Them.

Taz was a proud papa seeing Hook as the new FTW champion. Taz shared his feelings on the matter as best he could next to his son. Taz stated that Hook exemplifies FTW tough guy stuff. Hook saw the belt on the family mantle growing up, and now the gold belongs to El Diablo Guapo.

#AEW Uncut

Moments after @730hook captured the #FTW World Championship from @starkmanjones @ #AEWDynamite: #FightForTheFallen, our camera crew caught up with the new champion, and his father, the man who created the FTW World Championship @OfficialTAZ pic.twitter.com/omGQLnj5A1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

Hook fans can celebrate with his new FTW shirt.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped The Acclaimed versus Gunn Club in a dumpster match, Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm versus Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter, and Matt Hardy versus Christian Cage.

The partnership between The Acclaimed and Gunn Club started strong, but Max Caster and Anthony Bowens assed it up adding, “Ass Boys,” into the team introduction. Gunn Club mocked the decision for a dumpster match, since papa Billy will provide tutelage as a master of the dumpster match. Enough is enough, and Thunder Storm are going to shut up the dentist and her muscle. Hardy knew Christian would eventually expose himself as a egomaniac. Hardy is going to make Christian pay for insulting his family.

The AEW Control Center video (here) with Tony Schiavone contained a warning from Jay Lethal toward Orange Cassidy. Lethal plans to beat up OC so bad that Wardlow will have to save him. Lethal teased that he has big friends too, if Wardlow should show up.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Cole Karter and Parker Boudreaux both joined factions. Karter aligned with QT Marshall’s The Factory, and Boudreaux followed the money to Ari Daivari’s The Trustbusters. PAC retained the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Connor Mills in Rev Pro Wrestling. An avalanche brainbuster paved the way for a Black Arrow dive to win. Box-head Kip Sabian was seated in the front row getting under PAC’s skin during the bout.

.@BASTARDPAC is STILL #AEW All-Atlantic Champion after an epic battle tonight on #AEWDark! Is the familiar box-headed figure in the crowd celebrating with the champ, or just keeping a close eye? If you missed the action from tonight, watch it right here ▶️ https://t.co/TYsXu9pLs1 pic.twitter.com/OTgFSf6Iyk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2022

William Regal was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Regal discussed the origin of his accent, his sister working as the bearded lady in the circus, and tailored suits to allow mobility for slapping. Regal was a little impressed by City’s forward roll into a fighting stance. Regal almost accepted City as an amicable acquaintance, but then Regal took a compliment about his eyes the wrong way and wanted to bite off City’s nose.

We’ll close with a Summer sale in the AEW merch shop.