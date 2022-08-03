AEW Rankings (Aug. 3, 2022): Daniel Garcia surging after upset win

AEW released their latest rankings (Aug. 3, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Scorpio Sky disappeared from #1 completely out of the top 5. It seems that Sky is recovering from injury. He mentioned a muscle strain during the June 3rd match against Dante Martin. A few days later, Sky lost the TNT Championship to Wardlow. He has not competed in AEW since.

I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. 1/2 — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) June 4, 2022

With Sky’s absence, #1 Hangman Page, #2 Jay Lethal, #3 Will Hobbs, and #4 Chris Jericho all moved up one spot to their current positions. Daniel Garcia is reaping the benefits of his huge upset of Bryan Danielson to earn the #5 slot. My unofficial count has Garcia’s 2022 singles record at 6-4. He holds wins over Danielson, Alan “5” Angels, Ray Jaz, Josh Woods, Anthony Greene, and Fuego del Sol. Garcia lost to Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Danielson, and Sammy Guevara. I like how the young sports entertainment specialist received a surge in status after such a huge victory. That gives the rankings a sporting feel.

Top 5 action on Dynamite includes Jericho versus Wheeler Yuta. If Yuta wins, then he will take Jericho’s spot in the AEW Interim World Championship bout against Jon Moxley next week. Hobbs will be wrestling as well. No opponent named as of yet, so expect a showcase win for Powerhouse.

Women:

There is a lot of movement for the women this week. Miyu Yamashita was unsuccessful in dethroning Thunder Rosa as AEW women’s world champion, so she fell out of the rankings from #1. Serena Deeb and Nyla Rose were also bounced from #4 and #5.

Toni Storm and Kris Statlander rose one spot each to #1 and #2 respectively. #3 Dr. Britt Baker DMD, #4 Jamie Hayter, and #5 Athena round out the top 5 as fresh additions.

This batch of rankings sets up intriguing prognostications with Battle of the Belts III on August 6 and All Out on September 4. Thunder & Storm compete against Baker & Hayter in tag team action on Dynamite. There is a good chance that a four-way title match could emerge with those competitors for the Saturday night special, and that could clear up the rankings for Statlander to challenge at the PPV.

Tag Team:

The Acclaimed have arrived, again. Max Caster & Anthony Bowens are sitting pretty at #4 prior to the Dumpster Match against the Gunn Club on Dynamite. The Acclaimed entered the mix after Will Hobbs thumped Ricky Starks to break up their tag team. With the dissolution of Team Taz, the Dark Order duo of Evil Uno & 10 rose one spot into #3. #1 FTR, #2 Young Bucks, and #5 Daddy Magic & Cool Hand stand steady.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?