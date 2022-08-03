Tony Khan is open to newly hired coach Madison Rayne wrestling in AEW

AEW announced several behind-the-scenes moves today (Aug. 3). They were mostly promotions, or more detailed job descriptions for existing personnel. But there was one new hire — five time Impact Knockouts champion, and three-time Knockouts Tag champ, Madison Rayne.

Rayne, whose real name is Ashley Lomberger, will coach the AEW (and presumably the ROH) Women’s Division. But the 36 year old has been an active in-ring performer for Impact as recently as last month. Her latest Tag title run with the company just ended in June of the year. The Ohio native can still go. But will she while working for Tony Khan, or instead focus on her new off-screen role?

During his latest visit to Busted Open, TK addressed that:

“I’m really excited. I think she’s gonna be great for the team, and she’s excited... Everybody’s really excited to have Madison Rayne as part of AEW... “I’m not saying she wouldn’t wrestle anymore, and obviously, we’re kinda open to it. We have other people in the office who do wrestle as part of their schedule, so I’m definitely open to it. I haven’t talked a lot about it right now, because I’m primarily focused on the whole company, but yeah, it’s definitely something I’m really open to and would actually like.”

When it comes to the AEW roster, there’s not a lot of television time to go around. Would you like to see Angelina Love & Velvet Sky’s old Beautiful People teammate getting some of it? Or would you prefer Rayne focus on coaching?