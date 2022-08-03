More details & features revealed for AEW Fight Forever; first commercial leaks

AEW Games has confirmed THQ Nordic as the publisher of their upcoming console game, Fight Forever. That bit of information leaked out along with out details when pre-orders went up on Amazon and other online retailers yesterday (Aug. 2). With the confirmation, we’re getting more details.

Many of those are in the press release that came along with a teaser video:

THQ Nordic Gives AEW: Fight Forever The Push Fans Have Been Waiting For! Vienna/Austria, Jacksonville/Florida, Tokyo/Japan August 3, 2022: THQ Nordic GmbH and All Elite Wrestling, LLC (AEW) and YUKE’S Co., Ltd. today confirmed that the release of AEW: Fight Forever will be the tag-team event of the century! The two companies have joined forces to bring developer YUKES’ latest creation to PC, PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo® Switch. “One of the first things I did after signing with AEW was to ask Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling game ever,” said Kenny Omega, EVP of AEW and former AEW World Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion. “Well, we just landed the perfect finisher by partnering with global publishing and distribution powerhouse THQ Nordic for AEW: Fight Forever. The THQ brand has long been synonymous with wrestling games – there is simply no more qualified partner to bring AEW: Fight Forever to the millions of wrestling fans the world over.” YUKE’S president and CEO Yukinori Taniguchi said “I am both gratified and excited to have the opportunity to work with AEW - who is breathing new life into the pro wrestling industry - and the THQ Brand, with whom we have created an entire era of pro wrestling games. Using the expertise we have cultivated over the years, we are taking on this project with the ultimate staff from the YUKE’S Development Team in order to recreate AEW’s appeal within a video game to the highest degree. We hope that fans will enjoy experiencing the most cutting-edge technology, and the next evolution, in pro wrestling gaming.” “Kenny’s incredible vision for AEW: Fight Forever is informed by his wrestling pedigree both inside the ring and on the controller,” said Executive Producer Reinhard Pollice, THQ Nordic. “Combine that vision with YUKES’ unparalleled wrestling game development history is resulting in an AEW experience that draws heavily on the arcade feel that first won wrestling gamer hearts more than two decades ago.” A touch of nostalgia is just the beginning in AEW: Fight Forever. Players can look forward to pulling off the most current wrestling moves seen on wildly popular AEW programming. This, in addition to innovative tandem offensive moves. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A long roster of the most popular AEW wrestlers, deep career mode, create-a-wrestler, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and even some good ol’ fashioned, unsanctioned fun await!

But there are also more on THQ’s website for the game, including match types:

• single

• Tag-Team

• 3-way

• 4-way

• Ladder

• Casino Battle Royale

• Falls Count Anywhere

• Unsanctioned Lights-Out

• Exploding Barbed Wire Death

And customizable options:

• wrestler attire & appearance

• move sets

• entrances

• teams

• arenas

There are also several screen shots and other images at the THQ AEW site.

But wait! There’s more! A commercial for the game which was intended to debut next Fri., Aug. 12 at THQ’s Digital Showcase (where they announce new games and provide other updates on products they publish) was posted early to the Xbox website. Of course, it’s now out in the wild...

Whoops. Looks like Xbox posted next week’s #AEWFightForever trailer on their store a bit early @Wario64 pic.twitter.com/Q8k5bGMHJZ — ncbjd (@ncbjd) August 3, 2022

The limited amount of game footage — which is labeled “in development/not final” might raise some eyebrows, but we still don’t have a release date for the game, so they haven’t committed to rushing it out the door.

But all this information means they want to get it out soon, so... thoughts?