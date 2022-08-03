AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Aug. 3, 2022): Undisputed Elite returns

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 3

The show opens with the intro video.

Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy with a side headlock, reversed, trading arm drags, Orange has one scouted and puts his hands in his pockets, getting Lethal hot! Lethal Injection denied, countered with a dropkick and Jay falls to the floor! Cassidy fired up, off the ropes with a suicide dive, Lethal runs away up the aisle and Satnam Singh comes down!

Jay shoves Orange down the way and two Best Friends in a trench coat come out to even the odds! Sonjay Dutt backs his giant off, Cassidy takes things back in the ring, off the top, diving crossbody! Off the ropes, satellite DDT reversed into a dragon screw and Orange rolls to the floor clutching his knee!

Lethal stomping the injured leg against the steps, breaking the count, wedging Cassidy’s foot in the steps, backing up for a head of steam... RUNNING DROPKICK TO THE STEPS, CRUSHING ORANGE CASSIDY’S ANKLE AS WE GO TO BREAK!

Back from commercial, Lethal still working Cassidy’s injured knee over, spinning toehold blocked with a kick, sidestep a knee, back body drop to the apron, smashing Jay’s face into the turnbuckles! Orange goes up top, cut off with a slap, big arm drag out of the corner!

Spinning toehold and the figure four is locked on in the middle of the ring but Cassidy is able to roll to the ropes for the break! Delayed vertical suplex reversed, Stundog Millionaire, back roll into a satellite DDT, reversed into Lethal Combination... NOPE!

Back and forth, Orange gets the satellite DDT this time but it’s only good for two! Cassidy’s knee gives out on him when he tries to get back up but he’s able to back body drop Lethal for two! Inside cradle, only two, kick to the knee, handspring...

Jay Lethal wins by pinfall with Lethal Injection.

Post-match, Sonjay and Satnam come rushing to the ring, Dutt cutting a promo about how hard Lethal kicked Orange’s ass.

Dutt interviews Jay about Wardlow, and Lethal tells Mr. Mayhem to come down here because he’s gonna break Orange’s leg with the figure four leglock. Best Friends make the save, of course, and Wardlow is right behind them!

The heels run away and Sonjay demands that Wardlow put the TNT Championship on the line against Jay Lethal at Battle of the Belts this weekend. Wardlow welcomes them to Wardlow’s World and says it doesn’t matter when or where, the end result is Wardlow’s gonna whoop that ass.

Undisputed Elite make their entrance and Adam Cole gets on the mic.

He says it feels good to be back in this ring and back with his friends. He does have some unfortunate news— he’s still not medically cleared, but he’s taken this time to really process a lot of things, the success they’ve had and the things they can work on, because as a great leader, you don’t just celebrate your success, you figure out what you can fix.

But it’s not just leadership that makes a great faction, but chemistry, which they have in spades, talent, which they’re five of the very best, and most importantly, loyalty and fighting alongside your brothers no matter what, and they have that too.

He came to AEW because of the Young Bucks, that’s loyalty. He’s traveled the globe his entire career with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, and that’s loyalty. Loyalty is power and success, it’s everything. Which brings him to this trios tournament.

He’s not medically cleared. Kyle isn’t medically cleared. If the Young Bucks don’t pick Bobby Fish as their partner, they won’t be allowed to do the tournament. Actually, he apologizes for not being clear— they won’t be physically capable of doing the tournament.

BOBBY FISH STARTS CHOKING A BUCK! ADAM AND REDRAGON LEAVE THE YOUNG BUCKS LAYING AND BEAT THEM DOWN! They’re gonna Pillmanize Matt’s neck... “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE MAKES THE SAVE WITH A LEAD PIPE IN HAND!

Page offers Matt a handshake... AND HE TAKES IT!

Jon Moxley cuts a promo.

He says he doesn’t care who wins the #1 contender’s match between Chris Jericho and Wheeler YUTA, and when he says he doesn’t care, it’s not a non-answer. He doesn’t care, when that bell rings he has no respect for his opponent and he’s trying to hurt his opponent and pain the canvas with blood and teeth.

He won’t stop until somebody goes to the hospital, even if it’s him. Every day, no days off, that’s why he’s the best, and BCC’s gonna make the Hart Dungeon look like a daycare. Both men know him and know they gotta be prepared next week, and this is not a game.

On that note, we go to break.

Back from commercial, we get footage of Christian Cage being interviewed earlier today.

He says Jungle Boy was raised by terrible people and the proof is that he brought his personal life into it, which he would never do. Jack Perry drives up and tries to attack him but security manages to hold him back!

Team DMD (Dr. Britt Baker, DMD & Jamie Hayter) vs. ThunderStorm (Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm)

Baker and Rosa to start, Thunder throws her shirt at her and takes her down, and both women’s teammates run in to break things up! Whip reversed, Oklahoma Roll into Lockjaw but Rosa reverses! Tag to Hayter, Thunder right on her with dropkicks, one in the ropes for good measure, pick the leg, cover for two.

ThunderStorm with quick tags to work Jamie over, Team DMD turn the tide and we go to break.

Back from commercial, Rosa lands an enzuigiri, tag to Storm, she takes Hayter and Rebel out on the floor, perches up top, diving crossbody sets up an Alabama Slam... NOPE! Tags made, rolling elbow from Baker, Thunder with a fireman’s carry... DEATH VALLEY DRIVER! Tag to Toni, Britt gets her up top... AVALANCHE AIR RAID CRASH! Hayter with a lariat, Britt off the ropes with the stomp, Jamie covers... THUNDER ROSA BREAKS IT UP WITH A DROPKICK TO THE BACK OF THE HEAD!

Trading slaps, Thunder in with forearms, Baker fires back, Rosa reverses, another forearm, scoop, blocked, Air Raid Crash! Hayter blasts Storm with a knee when she runs in and all four women are down and out! Stereo German suplexes from the babyfaces, stereo charges, Toni running hip attacks coast to coast!

Jamie ends up in position and catches Storm...

Team DMD win by pinfall with a short-arm lariat from Jamie Hayter on Toni Storm.

We get a video package for Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara’s relationship, because that’s where we’re at I guess. How am I supposed to explain this to my cats? Anyway, they’re not on the show this week because they’re getting married.

Eddie Kingston interrupts mad about it and tells Sammy congratulations, nobody cares. What people care about is Eddie getting his receipt, and the contract is signed for All Out. So when he’s done with his romance, check the mail, sign the contract.

Taz informs us that Team Taz is officially over and done with, and he wishes Hobbs, Starks, and HOOK all the best.

Ren Jones vs. “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs

It’s a squash...

Will Hobbs wins by pinfall with a lariat.

Post-match, “Absolute” Ricky Starks runs down and attacks Hobbs!

We get a Miro promo where he calls Malakai Black a pagan and insinuates that he’s evil and will reveal himself eventually.

And so we go to break.

Back from commercial we get a Darby Allin promo where he takes credit for Brody King getting hired by AEW and now he’s gonna shut the lid on his coffin next week.

Jim Ross makes his entrance to join the commentary team.

Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

Hardy in vicious to start, right hands in the corner, referee Rick Knox backs him off and Cage starts in with the palm strikes. Choking Matt in the corner, more right hands, action to the floor and Hardy wants a Side Effect through the timekeeper’s table but Christian blocks! Back inside, shoving Cage into the corner, wild punches and Knox has to back him off!

Smashing Christian’s face into the turnbuckles over and over, powerbomb in the corner... NOPE! Action to the floor, Cage throws Matt into the steel steps and hammers him with a wicked knee strike and we go to break!

Back from commercial, Hardy hits a superplex! Jockeying for position in the turnbuckles, avalanche back body drop, diving elbow... CAGE KICKS OUT! Christian hits a diving headbutt for a two count of his own, he runs into the Side Effect... STILL NO! Fighting over a table on the floor, Hardy goes for an elbow... CHRISTIAN ROLLS OUT OF THE WAY!

Back in the ring, underhooks, roll him over...

Christian Cage wins by pinfall with the Killswitch.

Post-match, Cage slides a couple chairs into the ring but Luchasaurus makes his entrance! It was a distraction! Jungle Boy, wearing a shirt that says “Christian is a pussy,” slides in from behind with a chair but Christian manages to run away!

“Red Death” Daniel Garcia is interviewed backstage.

He crows about beating Bryan Danielson and says he’s the dragonslayer and he’ll be happy to slay the dragon again whenever Bryan is ready.

And so we go to break.

Back from commercial, we get a video package of PAC’s exploits defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

“All Ego” Ethan Page has a live mic.

He asks why he isn’t on TV every week, why he doesn’t have an action figure, why he isn’t on the side of the production trucks, and says he deserves better. Stokely Hathaway makes his entrance while he’s talking and slides in the ring. Ethan keeps ranting about how nobody buys his shirts and finally Hathaway gets his attention and gives him a card.

Angelo Parker, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, and Anna Jay are interviewed backstage.

Menard says it makes his nipples hard that Chris Jericho’s gonna win the world title a second time, Tony questions that, and Parker berates him for not believing and says the JAS just keeps getting better. Jay says she’s the sexiest and the toughest and she’ll choke Tony Schiavone out, she’ll choke the camera guy out, she’ll choke some crew guy out...

She actually choked the crew guy out, mind you.

Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. the Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) (Dumpster Match)

The Acclaimed blindside the Ass Boys and beat them down so Max can do his intro rap.

Bell rings, Bowens nails Austin with a superkick, Colten comes in, Anthony on the apron... POWERBOMB INTO THE DUMPSTER! Caster blasts Austin with a loaded punch but gets back body dropped into the dumpster! The Acclaimed block the lid from being shut and we go to break!

Back from commercial, Ass Boys get Caster isolated and beat him up on the stage, straight suplex into a grate! Bowens back in and Colten hits Colt .45 on the stage! Austin goes up on top of the entrance way, Anthony takes his brother out, Caster climbs up behind him... AUSTIN GUNN GETS TOSSED OFF THE ENTRY AND INTO THE DUMPSTER!

Bowens sets Colten on top of a table... MIC DROP OFF THE TUNNEL AND THROUGH A TABLE! Anthony tosses Gunn into the dumpster...

The Acclaimed win by closing the Ass Boys into the dumpster.

The Acclaimed zip-tie the dumpster shut and push it down the stage... AND OVER THE EDGE AND INTO THE PIT!

We get footage of Mance Warner winning the Bunkhouse Battle Royal at Ric Flair’s Last Match and we’re informed that he’ll fight Jon Moxley on Rampage next week!

Madison Rayne will also debut on that Rampage.

We get a video package for Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH World Championship against Konosuke Takeshita on Rampage and we go to break.

Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler YUTA

Claudio Castagnoli shows up to even the odds with Jericho having 2.0 at ringside with him.

YUTA tweaking the broken nose, takedown into mounted punches, chops in the corner, Parker and Menard try to grab Wheeler’s leg and referee Aubrey Edwards throws them out! Chris gets YUTA hung up in the turnbuckles and we go to break!

Back from commercial, YUTA throwing forearms to try and recover, whip reversed, front kick to scout the back body drop, Manhattan Drop sets up an enzuigiri! Wheeler with a jumping lariat in the corner, off the top with a diving lariat and both men are down! YUTA with a kip-up, both men throwing wild windmilling strikes until Wheeler cuts the knot with a running series of German suplexes!

Five or six into a bridge... NOT ENOUGH! Y2J gets the Walls of Jericho on! Wheeler gets the ropes, back body drop to the floor, one suicide dive, another, a third! Back inside, cover for two, Chris hits the butterfly backbreaker! Following it up with a lariat, YUTA goes up top and goes big but Jericho counters... NO GOOD!

Y2J with overhead elbows, YUTA counters by wrenching his nose, drop toehold sets it up... REGAL STRETCH! Jericho grabs Floyd, referee Aubrey Edwards takes it away and Chris uses the distraction to hit Wheeler in the gentleman’s area! Judas Effect blocked, YUTA rolls him through, seatbelt pin... STILL NO!

Back to the Walls, stomping the back of YUTA’s head... HE’S GOT THE KNEE TO THE BACK OF THE SKULL IT’S THE LIONTAMER! IT’S OVER!

Chris Jericho wins by submission with the Liontamer, saving his title match at Quake by the Lake.

Post-match, Jericho refuses to break the hold and Jon Moxley makes the save!

Chris runs away, mic in hand!

He calls Mox out and says he just unleashed the demon and opened Pandora’s Box. Next week, he wants the last survivor of Stu Hart’s Dungeon? He wants the Lionheart? He’s got it! But he’s gonna stretch the shit out of Jon and walk out the new AEW World Champion, you can guarantee it.

That’s the show, folks.