Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 78

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Aug. 29, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley
- Andrea Guercio vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura
- Arie Alexander vs. House of Black’s Julia Hart
- Queen Aminata & Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
- Matt Hardy vs. RSP
- Rush & The Butcher & The Blade vs. Elijah & Zach Nystrom & Chase Oliver
- Katie Arquette vs. Serena Deeb
Enjoy the show!
