Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 78

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Aug. 29, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley
  • Andrea Guercio vs. Frankie Kazarian
  • Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura
  • Arie Alexander vs. House of Black’s Julia Hart
  • Queen Aminata & Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
  • Matt Hardy vs. RSP
  • Rush & The Butcher & The Blade vs. Elijah & Zach Nystrom & Chase Oliver
  • Katie Arquette vs. Serena Deeb

Enjoy the show!

