Samoa Joe could be back on AEW TV soon

Since debuting with AEW by qualifying for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament back in April, Samoa Joe has only wrestled six times. That included a nearly two month break between losing to Tournament final to Adam Cole at Double or Nothing and defending his Ring of Honor Television title at Death Before Dishonor. Joe’s appearance at that July ROH PPV is the last time we saw him.

It seems odd, and has been used as an example of AEW’s roster and booking issues. But there was a well documented reason for his absence — Joe was cast in Peacock’s upcoming adaptation of the Twisted Metal video game series. That series has been in production, which explains Joe’s absence this summer..

But on Saturday (Aug. 27), Twisted Metal showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith tweeted this...

That’s a wrap on season one! pic.twitter.com/XpZLaXq7iK — Michael Jonathan (@beardymcwhisker) August 27, 2022

... and Wrestling Observer says that means the 43 year old Samoan Submission Machine could be back on our screens any time now.

Assuming they’re right, and there’s no reason to think they aren’t, Joe should be part of an influx of returning big names for AEW. Which will probably lead to more debate about Tony Khan’s booking and roster management.

But at least Joe will be back! And we’ll get closer to seeing him as Sweet Tooth (or as Sweet Tooth’s body, anyway, since Will Arnett is providing the voice)!

Excited?