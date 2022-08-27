AEW: Fight Forever wins Gamescom 2022’s ‘Best Sports/Racing Game’ Award

Toy Khan has a lot invested in AEW’s first wrestling simulation video game, Fight Forever. Early reports on the development process didn’t sound terribly promising. Some were focused on what Fight Forever didn’t have in comparison to what fans have been used to getting from WWE’s 2K series.

But all along, we heard AEW Games and their partners were focused on gameplay. Citing the turn of the century offerings like WWF No Mercy and Def Jam: Fight For New York as comparisons, Kenny Omega & Team AEW’s strategy was to make Fight Forever so fun to play fans weren’t worried about the bells and whistles that aren’t available at launch.

Well, we’ve still not seen final footage from the game, and I’m not familiar enough with the video game scene to tell if you convention awards are based more on politics than merit. Pretty sure winning one at the first event where you demo your product isn’t a bad sign, though.

Gamescom 2022 has named AEW: Fight Forever the best sports/racing game at the show.

AEW: Fight Forever wins BEST Sports / Racing Game Award at @gamescom 2022! A massive thank you for the recognition and to our awesome fans for always supporting us! #AEWFightForever coming soon to PC and your favorite console – Wishlist your copy at https://t.co/Pyb1UufwOy pic.twitter.com/m2wVwA1udO — AEW Games (@AEWGames) August 27, 2022

There were only two other games nominated in the category (GOAL! The Club Manager from Toplitz Productions, and Resolution Games’ Ultimechs), which dampens enthusiasm about the win. But reviews of the demo that won the award were positive (IGN called it “a throwback to what many view as the Golden Age of wrestling games”), so I don’t think this is a complete boondoggle.

We’ll find out more when Fight Forever is released... which will be sometime after AEW Games gives us a release date other than “soon.”