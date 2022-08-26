 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CM Punk doesn’t know what’s going on with his surgically repaired foot

By Cain A. Knight
On tonight’s (Aug. 26) episode of Rampage, Tony Khan promised “exclusive backstage footage” of CM Punk following his shocking world title loss to Jon Moxley earlier this week on Dynamite. Punk quickly lost that match after he appeared to re-injure his surgically repaired foot.

Here’s the backstage footage that Khan promised. The exclusive part of it lasts for about 19 seconds:

Punk is in the trainer’s room during the footage. He says he couldn’t put any weight on his foot. He didn’t feel a pop, it felt like his foot just gave out. Punk admits that’s not good, but he doesn’t really know what’s going on.

Reporting indicates that Punk is headed for a rematch with Moxley for the title on Sept. 4 at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view event near CM’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Do you think this exclusive footage helps explain how Punk might be able to bounce back so quickly to return to the ring next weekend?

