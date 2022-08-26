Tonight’s (Aug. 26) episode of Rampage featured House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Preston Vance) as part of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

Given that Dark Order loses most of their television matches, while Malakai Black is better protected than many AEW wrestlers, on paper this looked like an easy win for The House. But that’s why matches aren’t wrestled on paper, or something.

Just when it looked like House of Black was going to score a submission victory, Miro crashed the scene to get it on with Brody King and Buddy Matthews:

The Redeemer MIRO is here and #DarkOrder’s Alex Reynolds takes advantage of the distraction to get the win here on #AEWRampage tonight! Watch TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/CZZz6V0NcD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2022

Malakai was distracted by Miro and got rolled up by Alex Reynolds for the three count. It turns out that The House doesn’t always win.

Dark Order now moves on to a match next week on Rampage against Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends.

As far as Miro is concerned, Malakai Black wasn’t going to just let him get away with ruining their shot at the Trios title. Miro was outnumbered in the ring after the match, with all three members of The House stomping him into the mat.

That’s when Sting and Darby Allin came out for the save:

#HouseOfBlack have descended upon MIRO, but Sting and Darby Allin have stopped them in their tracks! #AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/SP4P6RcOcV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2022

Are you interested in seeing Miro join forces with Sting and Darby Allin for a war against House of Black?

