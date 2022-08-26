Toni Storm undergoes oral surgery, not expected to miss time

Not long ago, the top contender for the TBS title, Kris Statlander, went down with torn ligaments in her knee. This week, we learned that AEW’s reigning Women’s World champion Thunder Rosa is on the shelf for at least a few months due to a back injury — an announcement which prompted a change to the All Out card and the addition of an interim belt.

Losing another member of the women’s roster, and especially one who is probably the favorite to win the interim Women’s championship in the 4way match on Sept. 4 in Chicagoland, would be a major blow for a company already handling plenty of other issues.

Thankfully then, this picture of a taped up Toni Storm in her Instagram Story comes along with word that she’ll see us on Wednesday (presumably for Dynamite, unless we have other plans with Toni that I’m not invited to). It also includes an introduction to Lemon, one of Storm & husband Juice Robinson’s dogs, and a very excellent hashtag.

She’s also already got a free consultation from a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry, who also offered to handle follow-ups, but I think Storm probably knows better than to take medical advice from one of her All Out rivals — let alone let Dr. Britt Baker anywhere near her surgically repaired mouth...

Toni should probably stay home and rest, but I know a great dentist if any post-op problems arise #ROLEMODEL pic.twitter.com/gXZqnePK8I — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 26, 2022

Get well soon, Toni! And nice to meet you Lemon!