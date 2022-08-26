Warner Bros. Discovery wants explicit language ‘toned down’ on AEW TV

Every wrestling show loves the words like “bitch” and “balls,” but AEW takes things a bit further in the explicit language department. “Shit” is regularly heard on Dynamite and Rampage, and we even get the occasional f-bomb.

Not for much longer, though. Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Warner Bros. Discovery recently told Tony Khan they’d like the language “toned down” on his shows for them. Seeing as AEW’s contract with their U.S. television partner is coming up, and new ownership at WBD has the entire entertainment industry uncertain about what their next move will be... it seems highly unlikely TK will ignore this note from the networks.

Interestingly, Warners Discovery doesn’t seem to have an issue with AEW’s other “adult” affectation. Wrestlers bleeding during matches is commented on much more often, at least by fans on the internet. It’s also been one of WWE’s talking points about the upstart company to advertisers and investors. But Meltzer writes that, “As best we can tell, they [WBD] have said nothing about the blood.”

Would a lack of swearing make AEW any less interesting to you as a fan?