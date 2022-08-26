Eddie Kingston tweets about his AEW suspension & the debate surrounding it

One of several AEW dramas we’ve been tracking this week involves Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara. The two men were building to a match at All Out that was part of a long-running feud between Kingston and Jericho Appreciation Society, but a backstage incident where Eddie confronted Sammy about a promo that ended up never airing left Kingston suspended and us with numerous reports & statements about what happened and who was to blame.

Eddie hadn’t commented other than to confirm his suspension and apologize for his “unprofessionalism”. Kingston didn’t absolve Guevara of responsibility, however. And when he first waded back into the social media debate about his situation, the first thing he seemed to be doing was clarifying that he wasn’t upset Sammy called him fat because it upset him personally, but because diminishing your opponent like that ahead of a big match is bad business. Eddie cited Guevara’s mentor as his source on that one:

"Never totally bury your opponent." This is one of the first lessons about promos that Chris Jericho learned according to his first book "A Lions Tale: Around the World in Spandex" pic.twitter.com/yjiJcUvJ1j — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) August 26, 2022

When former WCW enhancement talent and current professional internet troll Disco Inferno unsurprisingly missed that point, the Mad King didn’t hold back...

You never did the work and the boys kept you around to laugh at you. I remember hearing the story where big show farted in your face. You ain't a man. https://t.co/W2TOWk72Pl — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) August 26, 2022

He then obliquely commented on everything from Guevara’s passive aggressive statement on the matter to Disco’s bad take...

Trying to be the bigger person as they say. But come on man there is so much ho shit coming out of people's mouths. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) August 26, 2022

... before shifting the focus briefly back to his part in it so he could tell us all to move on...

Last thing I will say about my suspension. I was wrong in the wrong for touching another man's face. Let it go! — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) August 26, 2022

... and suggesting some positive things we could focus on instead of his backstage drama:

AEW did a mil in ratings right? Let's talk about that. Let's talk about how Mox ripped the head of a snake on live TV. Let's talk about how great my best friend penta match was. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) August 26, 2022

Couldn’t not get a dig in on his old nemesis CM Punk, though. Something tells me AEW drama is here to stay...