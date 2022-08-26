 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eddie Kingston tweets about his AEW suspension & the debate surrounding it

By Sean Rueter
/ new

One of several AEW dramas we’ve been tracking this week involves Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara. The two men were building to a match at All Out that was part of a long-running feud between Kingston and Jericho Appreciation Society, but a backstage incident where Eddie confronted Sammy about a promo that ended up never airing left Kingston suspended and us with numerous reports & statements about what happened and who was to blame.

Eddie hadn’t commented other than to confirm his suspension and apologize for his “unprofessionalism”. Kingston didn’t absolve Guevara of responsibility, however. And when he first waded back into the social media debate about his situation, the first thing he seemed to be doing was clarifying that he wasn’t upset Sammy called him fat because it upset him personally, but because diminishing your opponent like that ahead of a big match is bad business. Eddie cited Guevara’s mentor as his source on that one:

When former WCW enhancement talent and current professional internet troll Disco Inferno unsurprisingly missed that point, the Mad King didn’t hold back...

He then obliquely commented on everything from Guevara’s passive aggressive statement on the matter to Disco’s bad take...

... before shifting the focus briefly back to his part in it so he could tell us all to move on...

... and suggesting some positive things we could focus on instead of his backstage drama:

Couldn’t not get a dig in on his old nemesis CM Punk, though. Something tells me AEW drama is here to stay...

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...