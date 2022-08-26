Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s episode features a first round AEW Trios Championship Tournament match between House of Black and Dark Order.

Also set for tonight: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dustin Rhodes for the ROH world title, Wardlow vs. Ryan Nemeth for the TNT title, Ruby Soho & Ortiz vs. Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara, Jade Cargill speaks about Athena, exclusive CM Punk footage following his loss on Dynamite, and more!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR AUG. 26