Earlier today, we covered Eddie Kingston’s quiet suspension by AEW following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara at AEW’s Aug. 10 taping in Minnesota.

At that taping, Guevara cut a promo on Kingston that was supposed to air on the Aug. 12 episode of Rampage, but it was removed from the broadcast.

In a statement issued to Fightful, Sammy explains exactly what happened after he cut that promo on Kingston. He first says that Eddie never communicated to him what topics he didn’t want brought up during the promo. As a heel, Sammy decided to insult Kingston’s body, with the idea being that Sammy is playing an asshole character who will get his comeuppance when they wrestle at All Out.

He took a shot at Kingston for being fat, and it led to a blow-up backstage:

“So after the promo I get to the back and Eddie is flipping out yelling ‘YOU CANT CALL ME FAT’ over and over as I’m trying to walk down the stairs in gorilla making a big scene. People get in between us, Eddie tries to pie face me and he more like touches my face, it was weird. And everyone backs everyone up. It was unfortunate cause this promo was on a taped show and easily could have been edited (which they ended up doing anyways) i know this isn’t Eddie’s first time being aggressive and getting out of control backstage. I know he had to do some kind of anger management after this whole thing. This whole thing was very unnecessary but it Is what it is, Live & learn I guess, onto the next we go.”

It’s worth noting that Kingston has issued an apology for his unprofessional behavior, but the status for his originally planned match with Guevara is now up in the air.

