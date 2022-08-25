More details emerge on Thunder Rosa’s injury as she takes herself off social media

Thunder Rosa surprised AEW fans last night (Aug. 24) on Dynamite when she revealed that she is injured and currently unable to defend the AEW women’s world championship. As a result, an interim champion will be crowned on Sept. 4’s All Out pay-per-view in a four-way match between Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter.

Earlier today, Rosa thanked fans for their support and said she’ll be back soon.

I want to take a moment to acknowledge and thank the #ThunderArmy and the Wrestling Community for the outpour of support and well wishes after my announcement on #AEWDynamite. I will heal and come back soon; your still @AEW Women's World Champion. — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) August 25, 2022

So what exactly is the specific injury that Rosa is dealing with? PW Insider offered the following update:

“...the nature of Thunder Rosa’s injury is a disc issue in her back. We are told it was something she has been trying to work through of late. There’s no word on a timetable for her return.”

There have been rumors of backstage heat between Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter following Hayter suffering a broken nose in a match against Rosa at Battle of the Belts III earlier this month. This has led to speculation that Rosa’s abrupt injury announcement is a cover for something else, perhaps a suspension. Insider makes it clear that this is not the case; Rosa is legitimately injured and the plans for All Out have changed as a result.

Later in the day, Rosa’s Twitter account then notified everyone that she has taken herself off social media:

Thunder Rosa is off social media, we ask you to respect her privacy. For any business inquiries please contact me @TonyStAllen. if any tweets are not on the Thunder Rosa voice there will be signed accordingly my signature is TA

-TA — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) August 25, 2022

What do you make of the latest AEW drama, Cagesiders?