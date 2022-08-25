The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Aug. 24) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 1,049,000 viewers for a 0.34 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished first place in the demo rating on cable for the night. This was the most viewed episode of Dynamite since February.

Dynamite’s overall audience increased from last week’s 957,000 viewers, and the demo rating was much improved over last week’s 0.30.

This episode featured a world title unification match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. It was Punk’s first match back in the ring since undergoing foot surgery in June, and he was just about squashed in less than four minutes. Word on the street is that a rematch is planned for Sept. 4’s All Out pay-per-view.

Will last night’s angle with Punk and Mox be captivating enough to hold on to these gains for next week’s go home show? Come back here in seven days to find out.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

