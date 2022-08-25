Last night’s (Aug. 24) episode of AEW Dynamite featured a world title unification match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley that ended quickly after Punk re-injured his foot in kayfabe. Moxley pounced on the vulnerable Punk and put him away in less than four minutes to become the undisputed AEW world champion.

The shocking way the match played out created several unanswered questions for pro wrestling fans. For example, is CM Punk still not fully recovered following foot surgery in June? Who will Jon Moxley defend the title against at Sept. 4’s All Out pay-per-view?

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, there’s no need for you to wonder if someone like Hangman Page or Darby Allin will get a title match with Moxley at All Out. That’s because a championship rematch between Punk and Moxley is planned for the main event of the show:

“We’ve only got just over a week [until All Out], but it is Punk and Moxley. I don’t know if they’re gonna add stips or whatever, but that is the main event.” “[Punk’s] gonna be back in 10 days. Look, he’ll go in there selling the foot...the rematch is in Chicago. Punk’s gonna be cheered like crazy. Punk can play the babyface with the bad foot...and they can work a great match with that handicap.”

Do you think AEW booked the match last night to give Punk babyface sympathy as the hometown hero when he tries to recapture his title from Mox at All Out? Is it even plausible that Punk can be ready for a rematch so soon in kayfabe given the injury he suffered last night and how ineffective he proved to be in the match? Most importantly, will pro wrestling fans be more interested in paying to see the rematch after last night’s surprising angle?

