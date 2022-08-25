Eddie Kingston issues an apology after being suspended by AEW

It looked like AEW originally planned to book a match between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara at Sept. 4’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view (PPV) near Chicago, Illinois.

The two wrestlers have been feuding in kayfabe as part of the conflict between Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club. Earlier this month, Kingston challenged Guevara to the PPV match. Spoilers for the Aug. 12 episode of Rampage in Minnesota indicated that Guevara accepted the challenge. However, that segment never made it to the actual broadcast that aired on television, and now we have a better idea of why that is.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reported that Kingston was quietly suspended by AEW “a couple weeks ago” after a confrontation with Guevara. He also noted that Kingston’s suspension is already over.

PW Insider followed up with more details on the altercation. It happened backstage in Minnesota. Things apparently “got physical” backstage following a Guevara promo where he took a shot at Eddie’s appearance. They were separated by AEW officials; Kingston was suspended and has not been at AEW tapings since then.

Eddie confirmed the suspension and issued the following apology to Insider:

“You know the truth. I wouldn’t lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional. That is the blind fact. He did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong.”

As a result of the altercation and suspension, Meltzer mentioned that nobody really knows what the status is of the originally planned PPV match between Guevara and Kingston.

This incident will certainly feed the flames of the ongoing story about all the delicious backstage drama going on at AEW these days.

What do you make of this situation, Cagesiders?