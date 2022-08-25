AEW rolled into Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Aug. 26) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10) defeated House of Black to advance in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. The finish came after Miro interfered and brawled with Buddy Matthews, leading to Malakai getting rolled up by Reynolds for the pin. The House of Black beat down Miro after the match; Sting and Darby Allin came out for the save.

Wardlow retained the TNT title with a victory over Ryan Nemeth. Chris Sabin, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh all came out to get involved in this one.

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Ashton Day. Ricky Starks was attacked backstage by The Factory.

Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara beat Ruby Soho & Ortiz in a mixed tag team match. Anna Jay attacked Soho at one point. Guevara pinned Ortiz with a double jump cutter.

Claudio Castagnoli retained the ROH world championship with a win against Dustin Rhodes. Arn & Brock Anderson were both in Dustin’s corner for this match.

