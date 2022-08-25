It took Jon Moxley three minutes to beat CM Punk and unify the AEW World title on the Aug. 24 Dynamite. Moments later, he cut a promo backstage that was more than a third of the match’s runtime.

Not a bad night’s work.

As with last night’s unification match, his entire 2022 run, his propensity to blade, etc., not everyone is going to dig the promo. But I dig it. It’s in character, true to the story they’d been telling with Mox’s interim title run, keeps the heat on for a rematch with Punk, and draws a line in the sand for anyone else who wants to step to the now first-ever two-time AEW World champion.

The incorporating of famous lines by his old co-workers Roman Reigns and John Cena is a fun way to declare yourself the answer to all of pro wrestling’s problems.

First words from the UNDISPUTED #AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/2UA73kAMux — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

“Oh, I’m sorry. Was that not how that was supposed to go? Best in the World, my ass. “All the people who are surprised right now, they’re the same people that wanted to write my obituary the moment CM Punk came back. They’re the same people that wanted call me interim champion — the same people who always write me off. “Those people? They don’t matter. They never did. Cause the truth is, the answer to every problem, any problem you might have in professional wrestling. The answer is always Jon Moxley. There is only one Jon Moxley. There is nobody that can do what I do like I do. I am professional wrestling. I’m not just some guy, I am THE Guy in this industry. “There are no limitations on what I can do, and I don’t follow any rules. Everybody’s always asking, ‘When is it gonna be my time? When is my time coming?’ I’m telling you, my time is right now. Right this minute, 2022 we’re living in my time is now. “My time is right god damn now!”

Is he the answer to any pro wrestling problem? He’s been the one Tony Khan’s turned to during challenging times like empty arenas or an injured champion. But his appeal isn’t quite as broad as people who are “THE Guy” for WWE.

So debate away. And check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Did Jericho Push Daniel Garcia Over the Edge

‘Lionheart’ Chris Jericho v ‘American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson at ALL OUT

FULL MATCH: Jon Moxley is the New AEW Undisputed World Champion

Watch the Shocking Conclusion to the Main Event

Jay Lethal steals the win in the last second of that exchange! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Mf0aQmWMzS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

The trios match with #FTR & TNT Champion Wardlow at #AEWAllOut will be against Jay Lethal and two close personal friends of Lethal and Sonjay Dutt! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE right now on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BTdjxK2cIw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley/Chris Sabin) have just been revealed as Jay Lethal's tag team partners against TNT Champion Wardlow & FTR at #AEWAllOut Sun. Sept 4th LIVE on PPV!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/LF7c8nXF1E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: #AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announces that she is injured and cannot defend the championship.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/fxX6z7yW0b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

With #TheAcclaimed, Billy Gunn makes his way to the ring! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QOHbeeydik — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Stokely Hathaway's interference distracts Billy Gunn, resulting in Colten stealing the win tonight on #AEWDynamite! Watch TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/q55K2AOgzM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

The #AEW Trios Championship Tournament continues as #DeathTriangle settles some unfinished business with Will Ospreay & #AussieOpen in the Dynamite semi-finals later tonight on #AEWDynamite!



Tune in NOW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SDlAPG4brb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Lockjaw applied and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D forces KiLynn King to submit! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3Giu46w5R8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Things get physical between #AEW Interim Women's World Championship challengers Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida, after Dr. Britt Baker's victory tonight, on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/g0coXmAlSG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

AEW World Tag Team Champions #SwerveInOurGlory loves #TheAcclaimed offering them a shot at the Tag Team Titles!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/yUe6ZOpbkW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Will Christian Cage accept Jungle Boy's challenge to settle their unfinished business one-on-one at #AEWAllOut Sun 9/4 LIVE on PPV?



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/r44UNbOB97 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Ricky Starks, in an extremely emotional state here on #AEWDynamite, challenges former friend and teammate #PowerhouseHobbs to a fight on Sunday September 4 at #AEWAllOut! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/tPqYq151O6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

