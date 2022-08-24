The All Out card is filling up

It was an eventful night on Dynamite. While we come out of it with more questions than answers about the World title scene after Jon Moxley ran through a still-injured CM Punk to unify the belts, we did get a much better picture of the rest of the card for All Out.

In addition to the Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and interim Women’s title matches booked on the show, we learned Motor City Machine Guns will team with Jay Lethal against FTR & Wardlow. We also saw Christian Cage accept Jungle Boy’s challenge despite an “arm injury” suffered in his brawl with his former protege last Wednesday.

Tag champs Swerve in our Glory saved The Acclaimed from a Gunn Club beatdown, and in the wake of that, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland offered Anthony Bowens & Max Caster a title shot. And in another grudge match, former Team Taz partners Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs will go one-on-one on Sept. 4.

Here’s the updated card for Labor Day weekend in Hoffman Estates, Illinois:

Is it time for #AllOut yet?! Look at this card #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1YzG3l8juZ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 25, 2022

• Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho • AEW Trios Championship Tournament finals • Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the interim Women’s championship • Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage • FTR & Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns • Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World title shot • Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team championship • Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

