We’re getting a Will Ospreay/Kenny Omega showdown, and you can thank Kip Sabian

The AEW Trios Championship Tournament got the main event slot on Aug. 24, likely because if they would have put Punk vs. Moxley on at 9:55pm ET, everyone would know something was up.

Death Triangle and the New Japan team of Will Ospreay & Aussie Open were more than capable of delivering 30 minutes of entertaining wrestling. Ospreay & Rey Fenix started set the pace, and it rarely slowed.

Will Ospreay and Rey Fenix! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eyJH8XK2sf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

PAC’s moments with the Aerial Assassin didn’t disappoint either...

That avalanche brainbuster only marked the halfway point of the match!

Despite all the talent in the ring, it was someone outside of it that played a huge role in the finish. Since recovering from a 2021 injury, Kip Sabian has been sitting front row at AEW (and other) shows. Recently, that’s drawn the ire of All-Atlantic champion PAC. It did again tonight, and when he unboxed the source of his frustration, the champ discovered it wasn’t Sabian at all. That misdirection allowed Kip to attack from behind, and take the Bastard out of the finish of the match.

Kip Sabian assaults PAC! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/FLp44E9vEt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Fenix was alone for an assisted Os-cutter, and that United Empire advances.

Will Ospreay and #AussieOpen have advanced in the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, and they will meet Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks next week in the Dynamite Finals! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/gyWnWl1pL8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

They advance to face The Elite on next Wednesday’s show, and Kenny Omega didn’t want to wait to get into it with his frequent Twitter sparing partner. Don Callis held a taped up Omega back, however, so next Wednesday it is.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.