Thunder Rosa injured; 4way for interim AEW Women’s title booked for All Out

Unexpected news from the Aug. 24 Dynamite — AEW Women’s champion Thunder Rosa is is injured, and unable to defend the title. The clearly emotional champion broke the news to Tony Schiavone in a backstage interview.

No word on when the injury occurred, what it is, or how long Rosa will be out. Her last match was a six-person tag on Elevation earlier this month.

As they did with the main men’s title, AEW will crown an interim champ while their Mexican star recovers. That will happen at All Out, where what was to be a one-on-one rematch between Rosa and her ThunderStorm tag partner Toni Storm will now be a 4way for an interim Women’s championship. In addition to Storm, a graphic was shown on Dynamite listing former champs Hikaru Shida & Dr. Britt Baker, and Jaime Hayter as being in the match. After Baker’s win over KiLynn King, all four women mixed it up.

Then when Rosa is cleared to return, we’ll have another unification match between her and the winner of All Out’s interim title bout.

