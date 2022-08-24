Legendary tag team coming through Forbidden Door for All Out trios match

Ongoing issues between Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh and Wardlow & FTR led to AEW announcing a trios match for All Out.

They never said who was in the heel trio, though. And after Lethal eked out a victory over Dax Harwood on the Aug. 24 Dynamite, Dutt revealed that he & Singh won’t be Jay’s partner on Sept. 4 on PPV. Instead it will be one of the best tag teams of the century — Impact’s Motor City Machine Guns.

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley/Chris Sabin) have just been revealed as Jay Lethal's tag team partners against TNT Champion Wardlow & FTR at #AEWAllOut Sun. Sept 4th LIVE on PPV!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/LF7c8nXF1E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

This makes for a much more compelling match-up for Harwood & Cash Wheeler and Wardlow, who have been two of AEW’s hottest acts at various points this year. It also will hopefully lead to a match between the Guns’ Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin and FTR at some point.

Impact and AEW haven’t used the Forbidden Door much of late, but this changes that. Are you excited for MCMG at All Out?

