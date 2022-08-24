Reports: ‘Fired up’ Tony Khan holds AEW talent meeting on internal communication, WWE tampering

This afternoon (Aug. 24) before Dynamite in Cleveland, AEW is said to have held a mandatory meeting with talent.

Fightful Select first reported the news, with their sources among the wrestlers saying the expected it to address “rumors of unrest, contract inquiries, and personal issues.”

That site and PWInsider have now published notes from the meeting:

• Tony Khan led the meeting. Insider described the AEW owner/president/booker as “very animated and impassioned,” while Fightful says TK was “fired up.” • The recently expanded talent relations team and other systems & structures recently put in place were covered. An email was also sent to the roster briefing them on the new coaches and talent relations people. It was stressed these were put in place to make things better for the talent. • Fightful says access to Khan was discussed in response to rumors of inability to speak to him and miscommunication resulting. Executive Vice-Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks reportedly made it clear their doors are always open and issues can be addressed with them as well. • Insider’s account mentions that TK told the team AEW’s Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh sent an email to WWE co-CEOs Nick Khan & Stephanie McMahon right before the meeting “warning them ‘not to tamper’ with his talent.” • Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho are said to have also addressed the meeting.

More as we have it.