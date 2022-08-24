AEW Rankings (Aug. 24, 2022): Bryan Danielson surging

AEW released their latest rankings (Aug. 24, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

#1 Hangman Page and #2 Will Hobbs are holding down the fort at the top of the men’s rankings. Daniel Garcia was bounced from #3 after losing to Bryan Danielson in a 2-out-of-3 falls bout last week on Dynamite. With that win, Danielson is back in the mix at #5. #3 Jay Lethal and #4 Darby Allin both moved up one spot with the fall of Garcia.

Hold on to your saddles. CM Punk and Jon Moxley clash Wednesday night on Dynamite in the AEW World Championship unification bout. Also, Lethal will defend his status in singles action against Dax Harwood.

Women:

No movement with #1 Toni Storm, #2 Dr. Britt Baker DMD, #3 Athena, and #4 Anna Jay. Jamie Hayter reentered the rankings at #5 by stepping over Nyla Rose. That’s a curious call. Hayter has not competed in singles action since losing to Thunder Rosa at Battle of the Belts III on August 6. The Native Beast has not competed in singles action since losing to Storm on the July 1 edition of Rampage. Go figure.

Baker will be in action on Dynamite against KiLynn King.

Tag Team:

#1 FTR and #2 Young Bucks remain steady. #3 The Acclaimed swapped spots with #4 Evil Uno & 10. Neither team had a tag bout since the last rankings, so perhaps AEW is positioning Max Caster & Anthony Bowens for a title shot at All Out. Private Party had their chance at Swerve In Our Glory for gold, but they couldn’t get the job done. As a result, the Gunn Club are in at #5.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?