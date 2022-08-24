AEW Rewind: Jon Moxley demands apologies, Colten Gunn’s cold words for Billy Gunn, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped CM Punk versus Jon Moxley in an AEW World Championship unification bout and Jay Lethal versus Dax Harwood. As if anyone needed more of a reason to get pumped for the big title fight, this promo package does the job anyway.

Moxley used to think he had a lot in common with Punk. It turns out they are very different. Punk is a talker. He thinks words can have an effect on pro wrestling matches, but words are words. Blood is real. The town isn’t big enough for both of them. When Mox crushes Punk, everyone will apologize for the disrespect of calling him a placeholder interim champion.

Lethal respected FTR, but they made a mistake butting into Lethal’s business with Wardlow. He respects them no longer. For FTR, they weren’t going to sit idly by and allow an attack on Wardlow. Top guys, out.

Colten Gunn tweeted a cold quote as reasoning for attacking his father, Billy Gunn.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Ruby Soho and Ortiz were victorious in mixed tag action. Bring on Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo.

Maki Itoh was in the house. She teamed with Emi Sakura to defeat Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue. The real show was Itoh’s singing entrance.

Westin Blake (aka Wesley Blake) debuted in defeat to Daniel Garcia. VSK joined the Trustbusters as butler Jeeves Kay. Bear Country changed their name to Iron Savages and brought in manager JT Davidson. Mark Sterling plans to sue Blackpool Combat Club for Jon Moxley’s attack last week. Dr. Britt Baker DMD and KiLynn King exchanged insults in a promo session turning into fisticuffs. That battle was good fun worth checking out.

“Kenny Omega Is Back!” - Being The Elite, Ep. 320 (recap) explained why Hangman Page didn’t answer CM Punk’s title challenge. The cowboy was too busy coaching the Dark Order to care about what Punk had to say. Kenny Omega reunited with the Young Bucks for an Elite triple superkick to Michael Nakazawa. Matt Hardy is keeping an eye on Private Party from afar hoping for their success. Mark Sterling’s latest lawsuit is for cases of position theft, which included a cameo from Mark Jindrak to help protect those who were inexplicably replaced while doing a good job. John Silver successfully defended the BTE Championship against Alex Reynolds.

Toni Storm was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Topics of discussion included how her strange accent fits in well for strange Florida, debuting at the age of 13, and nicknames for her hip attack. Storm was cheerful throughout and humored City’s quips.

