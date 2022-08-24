AEW shares full match from Fight Forever, along with new game details

The annual Gamescom show is taking place in Germany this week, and AEW Games is showing off their upcoming Fight Forever release in Cologne.

While they and the on-screen disclaimer were very clear that Fight Forever is still in development and they weren’t showing final footage, Evil Uno and Colt Cabana did play through a full match from the game. Fans at Gamescom and on Twitch watched as virtual Kenny Omega went one-on-one with digital Adam Cole.

AEW: Fight Forever new gameplay footage!



Looks pretty dope to me. pic.twitter.com/hYvl5jkkZy — D1 Climax Ω (@DrainBamager) August 24, 2022

A little more Fight Forever gameplay. No Mercy / Def Jam Vendetta style gameplay is definitely the ambition here. pic.twitter.com/cY6EDAG4UG — Will Washington  (@WilliamRBR) August 24, 2022

Finish to the match with Adam Cole's BAYBAY chant, the awesome slo-mo replay and Kenny Omega's One Winged Angel from the top rope. pic.twitter.com/fGBxYaMw36 — D1 Climax Ω (@DrainBamager) August 24, 2022

Some notes from their demo:

• Entrances are not completed yet, but will be in the final game. Users can trigger their own pyro during entrances. • AEW coaches take you through in-game tutorials. In-game William Regal took us through the basic match controls & gameplay primers. • Those controls include strike, grapple, strong strike, and strong grapple, plus blocking and reversals. There’s are damage and momentum bars, the latter of which tells you when you can use signature moves and finishers. Different buttons control punches and kicks. Kickouts and submission escapes are accomplished by button mashing, not mini-games. • Uno described that game controls as easy to learn but hard to master. He compared it to Nintendo 64 games of his youth (nice subtle shoutout to another Hideyuki Iwashita game from THQ, the much loved WWF No Mercy). • The game has over 40 useable weapons, and will be rated 16+ as you can draw blood in matches. Steel cage is not one of the included match types. • Most things in the game can be modified, like entrances, ring gear & arenas. Championship belts are not customizable. • Mixed-gender matches, matches where wrestlers wrestle another version of themself, and CPU vs. CPU matches are all possible. • Online play is said to be “a big part” of Fight Forever. There was no announcement about DLC, but they’ll support the game after release, including with free updates. • There’s a “deep career mode” where you’ll go on the road with AEW and can hire a manager. • YO. Listen. Last but not least, Fight Forever will include original Max Caster music when released. • As far as a release date, there’s no new information. “Soonish” was the most optimistic target offered.

Getting hyped to Fight Forever?