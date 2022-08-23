Watch AEW Dark Episode 158

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Aug. 23, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. GKM & Oliver Sawyer
- The Trustbusters vs. Ryan Howe & Omar Amir & Cash Flo
- Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander vs. The Workhorsemen
- The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo vs. Meto
- Blake Christian vs. Lucky Ali
- Westin Blake vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia
- Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
- KiLynn King vs. Mafiosa
- The Acclaimed’s Max Caster vs. Justin Cotto
- Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth
- Rocky Radley & Allie Recks vs. Robyn & Charette Renegade
- Tyshaun Perez & DK Vandu & Joey Sweets vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10
- Sean Maluta & Manny Lo vs. Iron Savages
- Jora Johl vs. Vary Morales
Enjoy the show!
