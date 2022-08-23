Watch AEW Dark Episode 158

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Aug. 23, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. GKM & Oliver Sawyer

The Trustbusters vs. Ryan Howe & Omar Amir & Cash Flo

Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander vs. The Workhorsemen

The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo vs. Meto

Blake Christian vs. Lucky Ali

Westin Blake vs. Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia

Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

KiLynn King vs. Mafiosa

The Acclaimed’s Max Caster vs. Justin Cotto

Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth

Rocky Radley & Allie Recks vs. Robyn & Charette Renegade

Tyshaun Perez & DK Vandu & Joey Sweets vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10

Sean Maluta & Manny Lo vs. Iron Savages

Jora Johl vs. Vary Morales

Enjoy the show!