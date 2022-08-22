 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 77

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Aug. 22, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Death Triangle vs. Rosario Grillo & Manscout & Dean Alexander
  • Andrea Guercio & Logan James vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods
  • Hayley Shadows vs. Julia Hart
  • Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh
  • Queen Aminata & Mickey Midas vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz
  • Jericho Appreciation Society’s Anna Jay A.S. vs. Nikki Victory
  • Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake
  • D’Mone Solavino & Alexander Apollo & RC Dupree vs. Dark Order
  • Megan Meyers vs. Serena Deeb

Enjoy the show!

