Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 77

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Aug. 22, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Death Triangle vs. Rosario Grillo & Manscout & Dean Alexander
- Andrea Guercio & Logan James vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods
- Hayley Shadows vs. Julia Hart
- Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh
- Queen Aminata & Mickey Midas vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz
- Jericho Appreciation Society’s Anna Jay A.S. vs. Nikki Victory
- Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake
- D’Mone Solavino & Alexander Apollo & RC Dupree vs. Dark Order
- Megan Meyers vs. Serena Deeb
Enjoy the show!
