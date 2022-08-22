Two former WWE talents debut at AEW Dark tapings (Spoilers)

AEW was back in the Impact Dark Zone this weekend, taping upcoming editions of their original YouTube show at Universal Studios in Florida.

Dark and its sister show Elevation is often where Tony Khan & team will use free agent wrestlers on a per date basis. It’s a win/win where the talent gets some exposure and AEW gets a chance to evaluate them for a bigger role with the company.

On Sun., Aug. 21 two ex-WWE folks were booked.

Westin Blake, who’s most recently been working with Control Your Narrative, but had been known as Wesley Blake back when he won NXT Tag gold with Buddy Matthews. Blake was teaming with Steve Cutler (now Impact’s Steve Maclin) on the main roster prior to each man’s release in the first few months of last year.

Match 1: Daniel Garcia VS. Westin Blake #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/0PM3srFHcD — Sir Owen Disney (@SirOwenDisney) August 22, 2022

Levi “No Way Jose” Valenzuela Jr. will also be an upcoming Dark. He was released by WWE in 2020, and had a run in Impact last year. He’s worked a handful of shows for the Seattle-based independent Defy this year.

Are Wes and Levis going to stick around like the wrestler formerly known as Two Dimes, Cole Karter? We’ll start to find out on upcoming Tuesdays.

Other notable events from the weekend included Bear Country rebranding themselves as the Iron Savages and picking up a manager in JT Davidson, JD Drake says he’s still cool with the Wingmen but will make a tag run in AEW with his Workhorsemen partner Anthony Henry, and VSK (most recently of the NWA) joined the Trustbusters as their “Trust Butler,” JV-SK. He’s pronouncing that Jeeves Kay.