AEW All Out match card, rumors

AEW’s next PPV is two weeks away with All Out in Chicago, IL on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The card added a few more official bouts for the show, but there is still plenty of room left. Let’s break down the direction for the final lineup.

All Out currently consists of:

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm AEW World Trios Championship: Tournament final

Tournament final Casino Ladder Match

Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh

I still think Dr. Britt Baker DMD finds a way to get inserted into the women’s world title match. I don’t believe it is a coincidence that Baker wrestles KiLynn King on Dynamite after King was Storm’s opponent last week. Something tells me Baker will be looking to make a statement by beating King quicker or more impressive than Storm did.

The Casino Ladder Match will have a prize of earning a future world title shot. Expect to see marquee names that get bounced from the trios tournament, such as Andrade, Rush, or Dragon Lee. Hangman Page is also moseying around with nothing to do at the moment for the PPV.

Matchups that seem like a lock for All Out include:

AEW World Championship

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW is going to have an AEW World Championship match on the card. It’s just a matter of waiting to find out the participants. CM Punk versus Jon Moxley seemed like the choice in a unification bout, however, AEW fast-tracked it to take place Wednesday night on Dynamite. If Moxley wins, then a rematch could be in the works for All Out. If Punk wins, then round two against Hangman Page could get the nod to main event the PPV. If there are epic shenanigans, then it’s anybody’s guess how the world title scene shakes out for All Out.

Jade Cargill smashed Athena’s wings with a sledgehammer. That costume accessory was a point of pride from Athena, and now she should get her chance to take the TBS Championship that Jade is so proud of. Jungle Boy requested a match, but Christian Cage weaseled out. Jungle Boy has two weeks to find a way in forcing Christian’s hand. Eddie Kingston is still waiting for Sammy Guevara to sign the contract. There is a possibility that AEW might call a mixed tag audible for Sammy & Tay Melo versus Ortiz & Ruby Soho, although, that matchup feels more worthy for television than PPV.

Other potential bouts include:

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

Ricky Starks vs. Will Hobbs

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee don’t have an obvious direction for All Out. The rankings don’t help either. #1 FTR are occupied, #2 Young Bucks and #3 Evil Uno & 10 are busy in the trios tournament, #4 The Acclaimed are scissoring Billy Gunn to help spank his sons, and #5 Private Party just lost in a title bout on Rampage. This situation seems like a perfect time to knock on the Forbidden Door.

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson are in a tug of war over the loyalties of Daniel Garcia. The question is whether Garcia picks a side for a possible tag contest, goes solo for a three-way, or if a custody on a pole match takes place for Garcia’s membership in the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club.

Ricky Starks versus Will Hobbs has a story brewing, however, AEW likes to take their sweet time massaging drama. The involvement of QT Marshall’s Factory adds a few hurdles in the path before the grudge can be settled. Starks and Hobbs would also be strong candidates for the Casino Ladder Match.

In addition, there remains potential for feuds to explode with losers in the trios tournament. Some arrangement with the House of Black, Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro makes sense. Death Triangle and the Elite are on the same side of the bracket, so one of those teams will have new plans for the PPV. PAC could defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Will Ospreay, while the Lucha Bros head into the Casino Ladder Match. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega could have a showdown with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly.

Even though there is still a lot of guessing room for the All Out card, it is shaping up to be strong.

What’s your guess on the AEW World Championship bout for All Out? If Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have a Forbidden Door opponent, which team would you like to see?