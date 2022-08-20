It sounds like AEW creative has nothing for Britt Baker at All Out

AEW’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, September 4, at Now Arena near Chicago, Illinois.

The company has announced that All Out will include a Casino Ladder match. This ladder match typically features staggered entries among the competitors, with a surprise competitor as the final entrant, and the winner earning a world title match. As of now, AEW has yet to announce how many wrestlers are in the match or if it will feature men or women’s wrestlers.

One hint that it will be a men’s match might come from this promo by Britt Baker on tonight’s (Aug. 19) Rampage, where the former women’s world champion says she has learned that she’s not needed for the pay-per-view:

DMD may not have a #1 Contender on their team but they will be carefully watching as #AEW Women’s World Champ Thunder Rosa defends her title against tag team partner & #1 contender #ToniStorm at #AEWAllOut Sun 9/4 LIVE on PPV!



Are you shocked by the idea that Tony Khan might leave a healthy Britt Baker off an AEW pay-per-view card? While you are mulling over that question, here’s the updated card for All Out:

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm (AEW Women’s world championship)

FTR & Wardlow vs. Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt & Jay Lethal

AEW World Trios Championship tournament final

Casino Ladder Match

The most glaring omission right now is the lack of a main event match; a title unification fight between CM Punk and Jon Moxley is taking place on next week’s (Aug. 24) Dynamite and is not (yet) official for All Out.

What do you think of the All Out card so far, Cagesiders?