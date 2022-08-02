AEW’s console game is available for pre-order

AEW has invested a lot in their upcoming console game, Fight Forever. We’re getting closer to seeing if that will pay off. It’s now available for pre-order on Amazon for multiple platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The price is listed as $59.99 USD for each, with a release date of Dec. 31, 2022 — but seeing as that’s New Year’s Eve and a Saturday, that’s probably just a placeholder.

Here’s the description:

Developed by YUKE’s Co, Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. All Elite Wrestling is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent. AEW: Fight Forever brings the best of the best from that talent roster together in one game! Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level in Fight Forever with Tag Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and more match types than you can count, including some good ol’ fashioned, unsanctioned fun, all await! • Combines nostalgic arcade wrestling feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and offensive moves • Talent roster combines biggest legends to enter the ring pus brand new, high-flying AEW stars! • Single, tag-team, 3-way, 4-way, ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death and online co-op multi-player matches! • Online co-op multi-player! • Tag team matches feature a sequence of team maneuvers performed with simple commands

There have mixed reports about the development process for the game, which is supposed to focus on gameplay over an excess of features. You can see some footage here.

Who’s going to pick up Fight Forever ASAP?