HOOK chokes out Jersey Shore reality star

Tonight’s (Aug. 19) episode of AEW Rampage featured an FTW championship match between HOOK and Jersey Shore Reunion’s Zack Clayton.

Before the match began, Clayton grabbed a microphone and verbally dumped all over the West Virginia audience. He looked forward to bringing the FTW title out of that cesspool and into a place that everybody loves, New Jersey.

HOOK made his typical entrance, no selling the noticeable size advantage of his opponent.

The bell rang, and, well, you can see for yourself how quickly it all ended for the reality star:

#AndStill!!!! Without even breaking a sweat, #HOOK locks in the submission and puts Zack Clayton to sleep to retain the #FTW Championship! #AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/K11dRkR0nZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2022

After the match was over, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker cut a promo making it clear they want to bring HOOK’s title to the Jericho Appreciation Society:

What if the #FTW Championship was held by a... Sports Entertainer? Does FTW Champ HOOK want a taste?



Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/CUL70kuFmG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2022

Reality television didn’t get the job done. Will sports entertainment be the impetus behind HOOK’s first loss in All Elite Wrestling?

