The main event of tonight’s (Aug. 19) AEW Rampage was a first round match in the Trios Championship Tournament: Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, Slim J).

Orange Cassidy was seeking revenge on The Trustbusters after last week’s betrayal by Sonny Kiss. However, Kiss didn’t compete in this match.

Towards the end of the fight, all three babyfaces had to team up to send the dominant Parker Boudreaux over the barricade and out of the action. When Sonny Kiss went to find Parker, Danhausen popped up out of nowhere, leading to the finish:

#BestFriends and Orange Cassidy score the victory, with a little help from Danhausen, to advance into the semifinals of the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament! What a night of action it’s been on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/qQQ6sTyXd9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2022

And just like that, the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy are moving on to the second round of the trios title tournament, where they’ll face either the Dark Order or House of Black.

Do you think the Best Friends are going all the way?

