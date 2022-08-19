 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Orange Cassidy and Best Friends advance in AEW Trios Championship Tournament

By Cain A. Knight
The main event of tonight’s (Aug. 19) AEW Rampage was a first round match in the Trios Championship Tournament: Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, Slim J).

Orange Cassidy was seeking revenge on The Trustbusters after last week’s betrayal by Sonny Kiss. However, Kiss didn’t compete in this match.

Towards the end of the fight, all three babyfaces had to team up to send the dominant Parker Boudreaux over the barricade and out of the action. When Sonny Kiss went to find Parker, Danhausen popped up out of nowhere, leading to the finish:

And just like that, the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy are moving on to the second round of the trios title tournament, where they’ll face either the Dark Order or House of Black.

Do you think the Best Friends are going all the way?

Catch up on all the results from Rampage right here.

