The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Aug. 17) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, the House of the Dragon tie-in episode was watched by 957,000 viewers, and drew a .30 rating with 18-49 year olds. Those are declines of 1.5% and 9% respectively from the Wednesday before —- and the lowest demo number Dynamite’s done since June 15 when it went against the Stanley Cup Finals.

Still, it was good enough to finish second among cable originals on the night. Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also scored a .30 rating, but had about 100K more viewers. Both shows were well ahead of the competition, with a soccer game and two Fox News shows tied for third with .20 in the demo.

Next week will feature one of the biggest television matches in AEW history with CM Punk & Jon Moxley’s World title unification bout. And there should be lots of intrigue around Punk considering the reports about his issues with Hangman Page that have been coming out in the wake of last night’s show.

We’ll see if that can generate a spike in Dynamite’s numbers. But are Tony Khan or his partners at Warner Bros Discovery going to be too upset with the current ones as long as they are at or near the top of the cable charts?

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

