AEW Rankings (Aug. 17, 2022): Darby Allin back in the hunt

AEW released their latest rankings (Aug. 17, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers. This batch hit the presses at show time Wednesday night, so the results of Dynamite are not reflected. Nevertheless, it’s still interesting to take a peak at what AEW is plotting.

Men:

Chris Jericho had his shot at the interim world title and came up short against Jon Moxley last week. Due to that defeat, Le Champion dropped out from #3. Daniel Garcia and Jay Lethal bumped up one spot accordingly. Darby Allin is back in the mix after a Coffin Match win over Brody King.

Expect Garcia to be given the boot next week after losing to Bryan Danielson in 2-out-of-3 falls on Dynamite.

Women:

No changes for the women. Toni Storm defended her top spot in victorious action against KiLynn King on Dynamite.

Tag Team:

Private Party cut in line to replace Best Friends at #5. Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen earned a win over Jah-C & JDX on Elevation, while Trent & Chuck Taylor were idle. That’s just in time for Private Party’s tag title shot against Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee on Friday night Rampage. Fancy that.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?