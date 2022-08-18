After his triumphant return to the ring for the first time in nine months, Kenny Omega got on the microphone last night (Aug. 17) after Dynamite went off the air.

It was the usual promo to thank the crowd, but it also included Omega reiterating that he’s still pretty far from being 100%. He called his comeback “a work in progress.” Kenny also restated why he and The Young Bucks helped form AEW. That portion of his speech included some soundbites that were definitely directed at his critics, and could be interpreted as being directed at past and present members of the All Elite roster. It also included an acknowledgement that he and The Bucks might not always be in the company they were a part of creating:

“When we’re in this ring, you’re getting a genuine Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, an Elite performance, from the genuine Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. We’re not pretending to be somebody that we’re not. We’re not a tribute act. We’re not a parody. We’re not selfish and we’re not in this for selfish means and for selfish gains. We are here to leave a legacy. And that legacy isn’t titles. It’s not even match ratings. It’s not even how much money we make for our families and ourselves. It is changing the world via changing wrestling world and the way that you guys consume it... it’s going to be a smorgasbord of wrestling, that was always the mission statement. And as long as The Elite are here, we will make sure that you guys get that variety every time we perform.”

The Cleaner warned fans that aside from this crowd-pleasing speech, he’s not always going to be a good guy in kayfabe. It led to this oddly hilarious analogy:

“Maybe I should be mad too. Because the reason why I’m in this state right now. The reason why I have to have three, sometimes four sessions of physical rehab every single day is because of you. Maybe I should hate each and every one of you because I come back out here for you guys. It’s never for me. So what I’m gonna do right now is I’m gonna be a little strange. I don’t get out much, so I became a strange individual. I’m gonna liken you fans to a very mischievous cat that pees and poops all over the house. Boy, do I get mad when I find it. Boy, do I get mad because I have to clean it. But heck, how can I hate a little kitty cat? So on TV, I may blame you guys. I may hold resentment towards you guys. But perhaps, deep down inside, as long as this never gets aired [laughs] — I do very much appreciate you.”

You can check out Kenny’s promo above. And check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

CM Punk & Jon Moxley’s Violent Confrontation

Who Picked up the Final Fall in Garcia & Danielson’s 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match?

Kenny Omega’s Spectacular Return

"Jon Moxley is the third best guy in his own group, and that seems to be a reoccurring theme in his career"



CM Punk shares his thoughts on the #AEW Interim World Champion LIVE on #AEWDynamite on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/IPk0sVbwcj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

CM Punk is not holding back at all on this thoughts on Jon Moxley right here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/E3ImAlq1JU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

#PrivateParty plan on bringing home the titles this Friday on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT & 10pm PT on TNT when they face the #AEW World Tag Team Champions #SwerveInOurGlory!#AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IJsIJMi5Fs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

Moxley has no intention of waiting until #AEWAllOut, and calls out CM Punk to unify the Championship right now! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/K2KMylKnJS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

Jericho Appreciation Society isn't keen on legendary Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat weighing in on Daniel Garcia & his discord with Chris Jericho after his incredible match against Bryan Danielson! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/exbaWIIWXN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

Turned on their own father smh #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/A6RI5jdIzG — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 18, 2022

Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal challenge TNT Champion Wardlow & #FTR to a Trios Match at #AEWAllOut Sun. 9/4 LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/LThRtpUlNW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

Nobody messes with #ThePinnacle! Challenge Accepted for Trios Match at #AEWAllOut but not before Dax Harwood Challenges Jay Lethal one-on-one next week.#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/sEXn8nQqdX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

A hard-fought victory for Toni Storm, and #AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is keeping a close eye on the number 1 contender for the championship! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/0V3kNfPOP3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have advanced in the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, after that incredible quarterfinals match in the main event of #AEWDynamite tonight! pic.twitter.com/zxq5U2vqCw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

