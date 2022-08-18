AEW Rampage spoilers for Aug. 19: Tag title match, HOOK, Trios tournament action, more!

AEW rolled into Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Aug. 19) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer and Fightful:

The Young Bucks ran to the ring to save Dragon Lee after Andrade El Ídolo & Rush turned on him at the end of Dynamite. Tony Khan tweeted that highlights of the angle will be shown on Rampage.

Chris Jericho chastised the crowd for wanting to see Daniel Garcia join Blackpool Combat Club, and banned them from ever singing “Judas” again. This was probably just for the live crowd.

ROH World champion Claudio Castagnoli was out with his BCC teammate Wheeler Yuta. Castagnoli shouted out Ricky Steamboat, and issued an open challenge for his title for next week. Dustin Rhodes answered the call.

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland def. Private Party to retain the AEW World Tag Team championship

The Factory were shown playing cards backstage when Powerhouse Hobbs stormed in and flipped over the table. QT Marshall promised Hobbs they’d find a way to take out Ricky Starks.

HOOK def. Zack Clayton in under a minute to retain the FTW title

A promo aired with Daddy Magic Matt Menard & Cool Hand Ang Parker talking about challenging for HOOK’s belt.

Buddy Matthews (accompanied by Julia Hart) def. Serpentico. Miro was out to brawl with Matthews after the match.

Athena def. Penelope Ford. Red Velvet & Kiera Hogan jumped Athena while Jade Cargill appeared on stage to destroy Athena’s ring gear with a sledgehammer. The TBS champ then went to the ring and used the sledgehammer on Athena.

Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy) def. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J & Parker Boudreaux) to advance in the AEW Trios Title Tournament. Sonny Kiss interfered on behalf of his new team, and Danhausen appeared to curse The Trustbusters. Cassidy pinned Slim J after doing a splash from Taylor & Beretta’s shoulders.

