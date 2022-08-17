Punk and Moxley will unify the AEW titles... next week on Dynamite

During their show-opening war of words, AEW World champion CM Punk very clearly said that his unification match with interim AEW World champ Jon Moxley would happen at All Out on Sept. 4 in Chicagoland.

But after not one but two pull apart brawls, the second prompted by Mox demanding they have the match on Dynamite tonight (Aug. 17), AEW announced the unification bout will happen next week!

The justification is that Tony Khan realized after tonight that he wouldn’t be able to keep the two men apart until All Out.

AEW isn’t known for schmoz finishes, so it’ll be interesting to see if this is booked so that the match still happens on PPV Labor Day weekend, or if they’re getting this out of the way so they can go back to whatever their original plan for Punk was at All Out before his injury. Could that involve Hangman Page, who Punk also ran down to start this week’s Dynamite? Or a certain Long Islander who’s been AWOL since Punk tried to talk to him after his own pipe bomb?

Next Wednesday’s match will be his first since breaking his foot shortly after winning the title from Hangman Page at Double or Nothing.

The “biggest match in AEW history” joins Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal (part of the build to a trios match at All Out between FTR & Wardlow and Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt), and a Trios Tournament match between Death Triangle and Will Ospreay & Aussie Open.

Let us know what you make of this, Cagesiders... because I’m scratching my head.