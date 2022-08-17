 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Moxley vs. Punk is a go after personal shots and pull apart brawl (UPDATED)

By Sean Rueter
CM Punk returned from a foot injury at the close of last Wednesday’s Dynamite. The AEW World champion didn’t say anything then. He instead ran off Jericho Appreciation Society and had a staredown with interim World champ Jon Moxley.

Tonight (Aug. 17), Punk opened Dynamite with microphone in hand. His first order of business was to address the man he beat for the belt. Punk called Hangman Page out for a rematch, and when the anxious millennial cowboy didn’t come out, the champ called that “coward shit”. Their feud featured Page warning the AEW fans that Punk would turn on them, and the Best in the World sent a message to Hangman that the apology should be as loud as the disrespect.

He then turned his attention to Mox. Punk warned us he would say things we didn’t like, but that we should tell him when he was lying. His remarks included several indirect mentions of his and Moxley’s shared WWE past, calling Mox the third best person in his own group — a “recurring theme in his career” — and ran down Mox’s friend Eddie Kingston as the third best Eddie and second best Kingston he’s been in the ring with. In Chicago at All Out, Moxley will be the second Jon he’s beaten for a belt in his hometown.

That brought out the interim champ. Moxley declared himself the heart and soul of AEW, to which Punk replied, “that’s fine, I’ll be the dollars and sense.” The Blackpool Combat Club member fired back by saying we all know Punk only came back because he ran out of money, and that the champ ran out of fighting spirit a long time ago. He dared the Chicagoan to do something about it, and Punk responded with a dig about how often Moxley bleeds in matches.

After some headbutts, things broke down into fisticuffs.

Officials swarmed the ring to separate the two, but their All Out unification match is confirmed. And there’s lots of bad blood behind it.

UPDATE: Moxley wasn’t done, jumping Tony Nese later in the show to call out Punk to do this RIGHT NOW. The champ tried to oblige, but AEW employees denied us a proper scrap once again.

So that means this match happens... next week! More on that here.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite here.

