Kenny Omega returns as The Young Bucks partner for the AEW Trios Title Tournament

Tony Khan was reportedly holding off on introducing the AEW Trios championship until Kenny Omega was available. With positive reports about his health after a nine month absence to deal with various injuries, when a tournament to crown the first champs was announced, it was presumed Omega would be back for it. Suspicions were heightened further when Hangman Page turned down The Young Bucks offer to team-up and we were told Matt & Nick Jackson would have a mystery partner.

All signs pointed to that mystery partner being Omega, and sure enough, Kenny was back in the main event of the Aug. 17 Dynamite!

Kenny Omega is BACK. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Yt3Q3krcpg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

The Cleaner was back with his usual cohort of Don Callis and Michael Nakazawa, and wrestled in a compression shirt with a shoulder support. He looked a little rusty in his first action against the team of Andrade El Ídolo, Rush & Dragon Lee, but that didn’t stop a “You Still Got It” chant from a Charleston, West Virginia crowd that was very excited to see him.

When the first round match went to a picture-in-picture commercial, Omega was isolated Andrade and took a beating. But he recovered for a big triple vertical suplex spot...

Omega’s injuries were a major theme in the match. He struggled to stay on his feet for his Terminator Dive, as Callis spoke on commentary about his knee being “bone on bone”. He also took a huge dive from Lee which sent them both into the crowd.

But the longest reigning World champ in AEW history gutted it out, and won the match with One Winged Angel on Lee.

So The Elite trio advances to face the winner of next Wednesday’s Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open match. As for the losing side? Well, they were the second family betrayal on this Game of Thrones-themed episode, but the only one featuring a Dragon:

