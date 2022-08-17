Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed are scissoring again!

Billy Gunn has been trying to motivate his sons in the wake of their feud with The Acclaimed. That tough love seemed to have paid off. Tonight, The Gunn Club made short work of Varsity Blondes. Billy then poured his heart out to Austin & Colten, saying that of all the things he’s done in the business, working with them is what he cherishes most.

That touching family moment was interrupted by Stokely Hathaway. The Gunns accepted Stokely’s business card recently, and it seems those conversations were fruitful. Because when Billy turned his attention to the manager, his own sons attacked him.

Okay, we retract that last statement Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9F7mLHHzwA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

Would anyone come to the Ass Man’s aid? Yo. Listen. The Acclaimed would.

And after Max Caster & Anthony Bowens cleared the ring, you know what time it was!

Billy Gunn seems to have reunited with #TheAcclaimed for a #ScissorParty in the middle of the ring! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/P9m2nZrpbS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

The world’s a better place when we can hear “SCISSOR ME DADDY ASS” on our televisions every week.

As for Stokely & the younger Gunns?

I’m Mr. Ass™️ now! — BIG STOKE (@StokelyHathaway) August 18, 2022

