AEW Rewind: Danielson’s reason for stopping Kingston from lighting Jericho on fire, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Bryan Danielson versus Daniel Garcia in two-out-of-three falls, Los Ingobernables in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament, and addressed Kris Statlander’s injury.

One of the subplots in Eddie Kingston’s war with Chris Jericho was Bryan Danielson fighting with Kingston during Anarchy in the Arena. Danielson spoke on his reasons for the skirmish:

Bryan Danielson: Anarchy in the Arena was what they said it was going to be. It was anarchy in the arena. I had Chis Jericho dead to rights. Eddie Kingston, of all people, a member of my own team, comes down and pours lighter fluid on both Chris Jericho and myself. And he was going to light Chris Jericho on fire, which in turn would have also lit me on fire. Obviously, Eddie and I got into it. Chris Jericho took advantage of that. And because of that, I’ve been on the shelf since the end of May.

The statement makes it clear that Danielson acted out of self-preservation. I had been wondering if there was a deeper purpose about that interaction with Kingston, but his reasoning is pretty simple and straightforward.

As for the feature bout, Danielson spoke out how he wanted to take Garcia under his wing to get him to the very top. It didn’t work out that way with Garcia joining Jericho. Danielson views the match format as a proving ground to truly determine who is better. To beat somebody twice will tell us for sure.

Kris Statlander confirmed that she suffered a torn ACL, a torn lateral meniscus, and other damage in her knee. Recovery time will be 6 to 8 months. Statlander stayed positive about the situation. Fall down twice, get up thrice.

Hikaru Shida is bringing a championship back to AEW from her travels in Japan. Shida recently won the Regina Di WAVE Championship from Pro Wrestling WAVE.

Stokely Hathaway lost the slapboxing battle to Wheeler Yuta, but the war isn’t over. Payback was had on the airplane.

I was kicking tf outta his seat. pic.twitter.com/EEpobb1buF — BIG STOKE (@StokelyHathaway) August 16, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Penelope Ford returned to action, Julia Hart broke out new gear and a new theme song, Kayla Rossi debuted in the ring for a powerhouse victory, and Rohit Raju teased joining ROH.

“Young Bucks Trios Partner..?” - Being The Elite, Ep. 319 (recap) heavily hinted at Kenny Omega being the Young Bucks’ trios partner. Matt Jackson received a phone call with the other person saying they are ready. The assumption is Omega ready to return from injury on Dynamite.

Taz was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Taz wasn’t playing RJ’s games. He did reveal that Taz comes from a childhood nickname, however, he did not reveal the meaning behind Hook’s name. Other topics of conversation included Taz losing twice to Jim Powers and branding the color orange. This one had a some funny moments.

We’ll close with a nifty t-shirt combining Danhausen and CM Punk.

Since Danhausen and Punk are such great friends, I hope this means AEW books Moxley versus Danhausen as a warm-up. I get the feeling that Punk wouldn’t mind too much.