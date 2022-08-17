CJ ‘Lana’ Perry teases showing up in AEW with Miro

While building his feud with House of Black on AEW television, Miro’s mentioned he’s heard a woman whispering to him since he was misted by Malakai Black at Forbidden Door.

Some speculated that could be a reference to his wife, CJ Perry (who went by Lana when they were in WWE). Mrs. Miro’s been a fixture of his promos since joining the company, with the former TNT champion frequently dropping references to how hot and/or limber she is into his monologues.

It wasn’t. Last Wednesday it was revealed that House of Black’s Julia Hart is whose been whispering in The Redeemer’s ear. Miro informed the former cheerleader that there’s only one woman who can touch him, and she’s not that one woman.

Could that have been setting the stage for Perry’s AEW debut? We know CJ wasn’t happy about the segment, but she was more upset Julia sampled from her old Ravishing Russian style than she was about the touching. As she told Busted Open:

“Miro didn’t tell me until after it [the video with Hart] debuted. I was actually in Malibu, drinking a nice margarita. I’m not a jealous type of person, but I was furious. I wanted to literally show up and slap the shit out of her. Then, I went on Twitter, and all the fans are putting GIFs of me taking my earrings off. I popped so hard. The fans know me. “My sister is like ‘calm down.’ ‘I’M FURIOUS! WHY DID SHE HAVE A BLAZER ON? I’M GONNA SLAP THE SHIT OUT OF HER!’ Hopefully, I get a chance to do that. She does all these cute pictures on Instagram and her vibe is very House of Black, then she shows up in a blazer. I will literally dropkick her in the face.”

Perry hasn’t done anything wrestling-related since her WWE release back in 2021, but she hasn’t lost her worker’s touch. Asked if there are plans for her to reunite with Miro on Dynamite, she teased:

“I really can’t go into much of anything. I’d love to do something with Miro in AEW. We’ll see what happens.”

Will we see Perry vs. Hart in a Battle for the Blazer? Would you be excited for Miro and the Mrs. in AEW?

